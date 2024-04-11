S&P 500, Nasdaq recover and close higher following March PPI

Stocks staged a recovery over the course of the day after initially pulling back on Thursday morning's Producer Price Index (PPI) data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed just 0.01% below its flatline, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) managed to pull away and close the trading day out higher.

Market Domination Overtime co-host Julie Hyman looks over the performances of the three major market indexes, while Yahoo Finance Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre reviews the intraday activity of leading tech stocks in the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.