Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,199.06
    +38.42 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,459.08
    -2.43 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,442.20
    +271.84 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.60
    +14.21 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.62
    -0.59 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    2,393.00
    +44.60 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    28.59
    +0.54 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5760
    +0.0160 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2470
    +0.3000 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,694.00
    +792.74 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    -37.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

S&P 500, Nasdaq recover and close higher following March PPI

Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre

Stocks staged a recovery over the course of the day after initially pulling back on Thursday morning's Producer Price Index (PPI) data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed just 0.01% below its flatline, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) managed to pull away and close the trading day out higher.

Market Domination Overtime co-host Julie Hyman looks over the performances of the three major market indexes, while Yahoo Finance Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre reviews the intraday activity of leading tech stocks in the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement