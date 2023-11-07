S&P 500, Nasdaq score longest win streak in 2 years

STORY: U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 notching its seventh straight day of gains, the Nasdaq its eighth - the longest winning streak for each index in two years.

The Dow ticked up almost two-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 added nearly three-tenths and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed nine-tenths.

Helping boost stocks: the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield, which declined for the fifth time in six sessions on expectations the Fed is done with its rate-hiking cycle.

Adam Coons, Chief Portfolio Manager at Winthrop Capital Management, said the Fed could cut rates by mid-2024, citing signs of weakening consumer demand.

“The consumer has really tapped themselves out. You’ve seen savings rates depleted. You continue to see credit card usage increasing, and then compound that with the fact you're seeing delinquency rates for consumer credit start to tick up. There are now more and more signs that the economy could roll over, and so that is pushing the thesis that the Fed could end up having to cut rates sooner than a lot of investors anticipated.”

The pullback in yields Tuesday helped lift megacap growth names such as Microsoft, up more than 1%, Apple, which climbed 1.5%, and Amazon, which gained more than 2%.

Other movers included Uber, which rose more than 3.5% as the ride-hailing firm projected fourth-quarter adjusted core profit above estimates.

Shares of software solutions provider Datadog surged 28% after raising its forecast for annual adjusted profit and revenue.

But energy stocks fell on Tuesday, as crude prices dropped more than 4% on demand concerns, hitting their lowest level since late July.