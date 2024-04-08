The S&P 500 will outperform most estimates: Strategist

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) has been on a tear recently, with multiple financial firms raising their price targets on the tech-heavy index. Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO Jay Hatfield joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss his bullish S&P 500 target of 5750.

"This market should be getting smashed. We went from 380 in the beginning of the year to 435 and we're just churning around at all time highs. So what I think what is happening is like last year, why we were bullish last year, everybody knows the next inflection is a cut, last year it was a pause. So why do you want to sell now just because it's going to take two more months to have the cut?" Hatfield says.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino