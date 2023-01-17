S&P 500 Q4 earnings estimated to drop year over year
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down S&P 500 fourth-quarter earnings estimates.
Helen of Troy (HELE) bears the brunt of escalated cost concerns and softness in the Beauty segment.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Ines Ferre and Brad Smith discuss quarterly earnings for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Tesla registrations in China jumped 500% compared to the week prior after the EV giant slashed prices.
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) lost more than 50% of their value last year. The company faced two severe headwinds: surging interest rates and concerns about some of its tenants' ability to pay rent. Meanwhile, the company has gotten good news on some of its ailing tenants.
Higher interest rates and robust loan balance support Citizens Financial's (CFG) Q4 earnings, while a fall in non-interest income and higher expenses and provisions are headwinds.
Semiconductor companies are cyclical and heavily influenced by macroeconomic factors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) are two industry-leading companies at the forefront of the chip industry. Howard Smith (Nvidia): There's no doubt that Nvidia stock was given too much of a premium valuation based on the growth investors expected.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q4 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Ines Ferre and Brad Smith discuss the rise in stock for Silvergate Capital following fourth-quarter earnings.
A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...
The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy
Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, there are two jaw-dropping deals and one overachiever worth avoiding.
While Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...
FAANG stocks got crushed last year as a combination of slowing growth and compressing valuations hit even the mightiest tech stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Looking ahead to earnings season, there's another reason why the stock market, and especially FAANG stocks, could get a boost. The dollar has weakened substantially over the last few months, which makes international revenue more valuable.
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks are moving in early Tuesday trading.
These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.
The discovery is intended to be developed by utilizing Eni's (E) existing facilities.
Signature Bank (SBNY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.49% and 0.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.
