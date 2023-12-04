Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,550.05
    -44.58 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,109.67
    -135.83 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.11
    -238.92 (-1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.91
    +7.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,056.80
    -32.90 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.70 (-2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0072 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2510
    +0.0250 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2609
    -0.0105 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0370
    +0.2760 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,409.19
    +1,786.41 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.96
    -6.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.04
    -14.31 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,231.27
    -200.24 (-0.60%)
     

S&P 500 to top around 4,650 in 2024: Stifel's Bannister

Brad Smith and Eyek Ntekim

Stifel strategist Barry Bannister sees the S&P 500 (^GSPC) "topping around 4,650 into mid-2024," arguing that a rotation from cyclical growth stocks to cyclical value stocks will cause the index to struggle. Overall, Bannister views "the S&P 500 throughout the 2020s as a series of trades in a 'Secular Bear Market.'"

Yahoo Finance’s Madison Mills breaks down the report

