S&P 500 to top around 4,650 in 2024: Stifel's Bannister

Stifel strategist Barry Bannister sees the S&P 500 (^GSPC) "topping around 4,650 into mid-2024," arguing that a rotation from cyclical growth stocks to cyclical value stocks will cause the index to struggle. Overall, Bannister views "the S&P 500 throughout the 2020s as a series of trades in a 'Secular Bear Market.'"

