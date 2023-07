The S&P 500 is likely to take a sharp downturn in the latter half of 2023, according to Citigroup U.S. equity strategist Scott Chronert. Chonert argues a potential recession or recession-like environment could weigh earnings growth. Chonert is advising investors though, to buy the pullbacks, telling Yahoo Finance Live saying that in the "first half of '24, the picture begins to get. much clearer."