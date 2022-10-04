U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,781.29
    +102.86 (+2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,251.20
    +760.31 (+2.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,136.24
    +320.81 (+2.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.11
    +56.24 (+3.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.13
    +2.50 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +32.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.52 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9991
    +0.0164 (+1.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1474
    +0.0155 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0000
    -0.6200 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,106.43
    +571.57 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.34
    +10.91 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

S&P on track for best two-day gains in two years, all sectors continue rally

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at how stocks at performing in the final hour of trading on Tuesday.

