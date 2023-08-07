U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,518.44
    +40.41 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,473.13
    +407.51 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,994.40
    +85.16 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.94
    +1.47 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.40
    +0.46 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    +0.0180 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2782
    +0.0032 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4390
    +0.7290 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,147.39
    +59.84 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.49
    -1.34 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.49
    -9.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,254.56
    +61.81 (+0.19%)
     

Palantir announces $1B buyback program as Q2 earnings meet expectations

Jared Blikre and Stephanie Mikulich

Palantir's (PLTR) second quarter results were in-line with Wall Street estimates. The company also announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan. However, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria calls it a "battleground stock" with high interest from retail investors. Jaluria says the stock has had a massive run-up due to the AI hype, however he does not believe "Palantir is truly a generative AI company." "Palantir has some fantastic technology. This is a data pipeline company that can help you make a lot of sense out of your data, but it is not doing generative AI," Jaluria tells Yahoo Finance Live. On the stock's recent run higher, Jaluria explains in the video above why "the move in the stock, to me, is not justified by the actual underlying fundamentals."