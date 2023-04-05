Palantir stock declines following expansion of Microsoft partnership
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down the decline in stock for Palantir.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down the decline in stock for Palantir.
Deere, Arcos Dorados and Sea have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.
Tesla, Nikola, NIO, XPeng and Li Auto are included in this Analyst Blog.
Stock markets offer one of the great paradoxes of life – that when conditions grow difficult and prices fall, opportunities for profit will appear. For investors, it’s a chance to cash in – after a proper look into the nuts and bolts behind a market decline. As always with stocks, informed decisions are the most likely to pan out. To jumpstart that due diligence, we can check in with Wall Street’s analysts. These are the pros, the equity experts who’ve built their reputations learning and analyz
Pan American Silver (PAAS) completes the much-awaited acquisition of Yamana Gold, which will boost its silver by 50%.
Arista Networks, Kroger, WPP, Vipshop Holdings and Sea are included in this Analyst Blog.
Investors are always on the lookout for ways to beat the market and can use several strategies to try and do so. Tracking the purchases made by leading investors is one way. Following the recommendations of stock experts at one of Wall Street’s most well-known banks is another. Then there’s also the option to ride the latest trend. So, when all three of these possibilities combine, investors should really take note. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the details on two stocks that tick
(Bloomberg) -- Turns out, the biggest short in the banking industry anywhere in the world isn’t in Switzerland or Silicon Valley, but rather, in the relatively tame financial center of Canada.Most Read from BloombergWarner Bros. Nears Deal for Harry Potter Online TV SeriesChina’s Yuan Replaces Dollar as Most Traded Currency in RussiaBernard Arnault’s Fortune Soars Past $200 Billion for First TimeUBS Chairman’s Top-Secret Prep Paid Off in Credit Suisse MomentRead the New York Felony Indictment Ag
The Dow Jones reversed higher Wednesday morning after ADP's jobs data. AI stock C3.ai plunged another 12% after Tuesday's short-seller letter.
ExxonMobil, Transocean, BP, ConocoPhillips and Shell are included in this Analyst Blog.
FedEx, the logistics giant, is showing confidence in the company’s future with a big dividend boost ahead of its investor event. Wednesday, FedEx (ticker: FDX) hiked its annual payout to shareholders by 44 cents, to $5.04. FedEx stock is up 3.2% in premarket trading at $233.86 a share.
U.S. stocks edged lower after another hiring report showed a slowdown in the private-sector.
In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion-dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy. Among these Wall Street titans is Israel “Izzy” Englander. Englander serves as the Chairman, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Millennium Management, the hedge fund he founde
Consider these important factors before investing in bonds and CDs.
Right now, we’re at the cusp of a world-changing shift in the green energy economy, as both social and political will have come together to promote a switch from traditional fossil fuels to sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources. For investors, this shift can open up new vistas of opportunity. Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Percoco believes that the opportunity in clean energy is substantial. The analyst maintains a ‘constructive’ view of energy renewables, and picked out two stocks th
The upscale sneaker brand On Holding is on a hot growth streak. But ONON stock fell on a Baird downgrade Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley cut its outlook for midsized banks; Western Alliance tumbled after giving a financial update.
Investors need to pay close attention to Coterra Energy (CTRA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $18.79, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $33.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day.
FedEx raises its annual dividend, Johnson & Johnson proposes to pay at least $8.9 billion to settle claims that its talcum powder causes cancer, and Western Alliance falls sharply after issuing a business update without providing an exact deposit balance.