Palantir stock pops on Q4 earnings, sees 'surging' AI demand

Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) soared after the market close. The company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, which was in line with estimates. Revenue of $608.4 million topped expectations of $603.1 million. The software and AI company also issued full-year operating profit guidance that was better than expected. CEO Alex Karp says the company is seeing "surging demand... across industries and sectors for artificial intelligence platforms."

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton report on the breaking numbers.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich