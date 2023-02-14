Palantir stock surges after reporting its first profitable quarter
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Palantir earnings as well as the company's forecast for its first profitable year in 2023.
Geo Group (GEO) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 5.45% and 2.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.
Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.
U.S. stocks sank Tuesday morning as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.
Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.
Billionaire investor George Soros appeared to remain bullish on Tesla — and some other beaten-down names — as the year came to a close.
The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.
Transocean's (RIG) Fleet Status Report shows an $8.5 billion backlog as well as contract information for the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs.
Walmart will close three of its offices and is asking affected employees to move closer to one of its primary offices, like its headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.
Core consumer prices edged higher last month, while headline readings decline, adding further complexity to the Fed's inflation fight.
Data-analytics software company Palantir reached GAAP profitability ahead of schedule. Guidance, however, fell short of expectations.
The Dow Jones dropped Tuesday on a hot January CPI inflation report. First Solar fell sharply after an analyst downgrade.
Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?
(Bloomberg) -- Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsThe Dallas-based discount retaile
The CPI inflation rate fell less than expected in January as prices firmed. The S&P 500 fell moderately.
Wesco International (WCC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.40% and 3.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Cisco's (CSCO) second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from easing supply chain constraints and strong demand for its solutions.
Medical aesthetics company InMode issued lighter-than-expected earnings guidance for 2023, sending INMD stock into the red early Tuesday.
Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries on Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter.