Palantir’s value tied to ‘60% of their revenue coming from government contracts’: Analyst
Citi Research Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst Tyler Radke joins Yahoo Finance Live share his analysis on Palantir.
Stocks moving in after-hours: Palantir, Avis, Denny's
Upstart's (UPST) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to be affected by higher interest and challenging macroeconomic condition.
The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f
Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.
Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.
(Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperThe $98 million Vanguard Alternative Strategies Fund
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.
Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum in the final three months of 2022, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. Warren Buffett's company said it owned 278.2 million shares of the oil company as of Dec. 31, or 28% of its outstanding shares. That's up from a roughly 21% stake as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Berkshire is Occidental's [biggest single shareholder](https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffetts-eye-1166116
In a blow to the company’s growing EV ambitions, Ford today confirmed it is halting production and shipments of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a potential battery issue.
Transocean's (RIG) Fleet Status Report shows an $8.5 billion backlog as well as contract information for the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs.
The quarterly investment filings of large investors such as Soros are often watched for investment trends, although the data are released with a delay and might not show the current positions of the fund. The Tesla and Peloton moves were joined by further purchases of beaten-down technology companies, with the Soros fund taking new stakes in used-car seller Carvana (CVNA) and ride-hailing company Lyft (LYFT).
Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.
Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.
HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock's potential for a turnaround in the near term.
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.
Cabot (CTRA) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.
U.S. real interest rates are at their highest point in 15 years -- typically a bullish environmnt for bonds.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas
