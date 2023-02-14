U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.13
    -1.16 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,089.27
    -156.66 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,960.15
    +68.36 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.91
    -1.23 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    -1.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0400
    +0.6320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,192.15
    +551.43 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.05
    +12.63 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Palantir’s value tied to ‘60% of their revenue coming from government contracts’: Analyst

Citi Research Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst Tyler Radke joins Yahoo Finance Live share his analysis on Palantir.

