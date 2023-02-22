Palo Alto Networks tops Q2 earnings estimates
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss second-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss second-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks.
Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -157.89% and 0.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Keysight (KEYS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.19% and 0.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Lower production is likely to have affected Pioneer Natural's (PXD) earnings in Q4.
Fiverr (FVRR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 0.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Medifast (MED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 69.72% and 9.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.73% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.
Matador (MTDR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 8.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.
(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, slashed its dividend payment to the lowest level in 16 years in an effort to preserve cash and focus on a turnaround plan. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s L
These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 42.57% and 171.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Alight, Inc. (ALIT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.32% and 2.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to
The chairman of the Board of Directors of the second largest Swiss bank is under investigation by the Swiss authorities.
Coterra (CTRA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Baidu, often referred to as China’s Google, delivered a solid fourth-quarter update with a revenue beat and $5 billion share buyback program. Baidu ‘s quarterly adjusted net profit came to $779 million, up 32% from the same period the previous year. Its board also authorized a new buyback program for up to $5 billion of its shares, through to the end of 2025.