Palo Alto is 'struggling' despite cybersecurity tailwinds

Shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have plummeted by its biggest single-day loss after slashing its full-year guidance. Piper Sandler Co-Head of Technology Research Rob Owens joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why he downgraded Palo Alto's stock to Neutral and moved to "look at other names for cyber exposure".

Owens points out this is now "the third quarter in a row" Palo Alto has lowered its billings outlook. He finds this concerning given that the overall cybersecurity sector is performing "well" currently. Owens notes positive industry tailwinds like "increased disclosure requirements from the SEC" and more regulation around AI. However, he states "Palo Alto is struggling a bit" despite these circumstances.

Owens says Palo Alto stands out as "one of the few security consolidators that sits across a lot of domains." He highlights their success in firewalls, cloud security, endpoint protections, and more. But as Palo Alto expanded, so did the competition and internal headwinds now challenging the company.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith