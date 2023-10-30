Panasonic cuts outlook on EV demand, battery production

Panasonic (6752.T, PCRFY) shares dipped after the company cut its profit outlook by 15% citing slower electric vehicle battery demand, especially on higher-end EVs where Inflation Reduction Act credits are limited. Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo weigh in on consumer trends and how that is impacting demand for higher-end EVs such as Tesla (TSLA) and ultimately general battery production.

