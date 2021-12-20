U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,568.02
    -52.62 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,932.16
    -433.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,980.94
    -188.74 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.87
    -34.06 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    +0.43 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4190
    +0.0170 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3208
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6320
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,891.44
    -91.83 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.18
    +2.34 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.03
    -71.89 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,937.81
    -607.87 (-2.13%)
     

Papaya aims to help Americans pay their bills with ease

Papaya Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Kann joins Yahoo Finance to describe the latest with his company and trends he's seeing in consumer spending.

