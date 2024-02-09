Paramount CEO: 'Broadcast is key' for growth strategy

Paramount Global (PARA) will be broadcasting the Super Bowl on February 11th, drawing in million of viewers from all over the US and the world. The amount of money spent on advertising can be staggering, while the buzz surrounding players, the game, and the half time show can last weeks.

Bob Bakish, Paramount Global President & CEO, sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss everything surrounding SuperBowl LVIII, including media coverage and new technology used in the broadcast.

Bakish affirms what is a winning strategy for reaching audiences: "Broadcast is key. Broadcast provides you wide reach. And you see the numbers on CBS this year. And I think all leagues are looking at the power of broadcast and wanting to be part of that. But we also, we dual-limit it. We use broadcast and the fastest growing streaming service in terms of net ads since launch, Paramount plus, to provide that choice for consumers. And that is success in today's media landscape. Frankly, both parts are important to serving audiences."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino