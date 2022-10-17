Paramount CEO: ‘We see a great road ahead’ for Paramount+ streaming service
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish discusses the outlook for Paramount+ amid heightened streaming competition at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.
Marijuana stocks opened higher on Monday -- and granted, with stock markets glowing green across the board, it looks like pretty much everything opened higher. On Friday, Lester Black, a journalist who has covered the cannabis sector for many years, predicted in a column on the data-centric news site FiveThirtyEight that marijuana might very well be decriminalized "by the end of [President Biden's] current term in office." As you can imagine, this prediction was music to marijuana investors' ears -- maybe not immediately, in the middle of Friday's stock market sell-off -- but certainly on Monday as the market began to stabilize.
Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.
While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.
Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.
Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million.
Today's video focuses on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), its recently released September key metrics, and why even non-Roblox investors should be happy with the results. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Shares of the semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were jumping this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the tech stock is likely moving higher today as investors regained some optimism in the market today, perhaps after two banks beat earnings expectations. As a result, the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3%, and Nvidia's shares had gained 4.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.
Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.
Johnson & Johnson is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early September and another equal low in October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator made a low in September and a much higher low in October for another bullish divergence.
Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.
Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.
Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.
To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...
The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.
There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.
Included in the names booking gains today is fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is bouncing back after its fall on Friday. As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 5.3%. Shares of Plug Power came under particular scrutiny among the bears on Friday as the company announced that its 2022 revenue forecast would likely fall short of its original guidance.
Paying attention to big price swings is useful mostly to determine those opportunistic times to "buy low." The four stocks are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Boring old pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is the largest holding in my portfolio.