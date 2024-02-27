Advertisement
Paramount needs a strong Q4 to turn things around

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) are down by almost half, year-over-year, as the television, film, and streaming arms of the company have struggled to break out. With a potential M&A in the works for the company, many investors are watching closely for the company's fourth-quarter report.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Alexandra Canal joins the Live show to break down Paramount's potential earnings report and what investors are looking for with its release.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

