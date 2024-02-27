Paramount needs a strong Q4 to turn things around

Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) are down by almost half, year-over-year, as the television, film, and streaming arms of the company have struggled to break out. With a potential M&A in the works for the company, many investors are watching closely for the company's fourth-quarter report.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Alexandra Canal joins the Live show to break down Paramount's potential earnings report and what investors are looking for with its release.

