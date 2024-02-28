Paramount posts mixed Q4 results, linear ad revenue falls

Paramount Global (PARA) reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 was better than the $0.00 Wall Street expected. However, revenue of $7.64 billion fell short of the estimated $7.89 billion. A decline in linear ad revenue took a toll on the entertainment company's results, however, the direct-to-consumer numbers were better than expected. CEO Bob Bakish said in the release that the company now expects domestic Paramount+ to be profitable in 2025.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the results.

