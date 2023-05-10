Paramount stock dips after announcing layoffs, MTV News closure
The Yahoo Finance Live show discusses Paramount layoffs, MTV News shutting down after 36 years, and the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood amidst the economic slowdown.
The Yahoo Finance Live show discusses Paramount layoffs, MTV News shutting down after 36 years, and the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood amidst the economic slowdown.
Disney reported quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
The Dow Jones struggled as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a debt ceiling pledge. Palantir stock soared on AI buzz. PayPal stock dived.
Should investors be excited or worried when a stock crosses above the 20-day simple moving average?
Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -10% and 7.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco already shells out a dividend that’s worth more than payouts from the next five largest global payers combined. That gap is now set to widen.Most Read from BloombergVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionTrump Liable for Sex Abuse, Must Pay $5 Million to CarrollItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Relations SourSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying
CVS Health (CVS) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Facing a federal probe over practices at his investment company, activist investor Carl Icahn went on the attack against the short seller that likely spurred the inquiry.
U.S. consumer prices increased in April on higher gasoline costs and rents, while underlying inflation remained strong as used motor vehicle prices rebounded, potentially ensuring that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates elevated for a while. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 4.9% after advancing 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in March.
JD.com's (JD) first-quarter results are expected to reflect strength in JD Retail amid pandemic related uncertainties.
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s fight to prevent its problematic currency from a total meltdown is leaving the central bank, by some estimates, broke.Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourTreasuries Advance After CPI; Stocks Edge Higher: Markets WrapVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionThe South Ameri
Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
If we take the premium ($125) divided by the maximum risk ($375), this iron condor trade has the potential to return 33%.
The all-new Ranger pickup will help Ford extend its leadership in the lucrative truck segment around the world.
Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 3.67%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The funds aren’t completely risk-free right now because Congress hasn’t raised or suspended the nation's roughly $31 trillion debt ceiling.
EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.
Cisco (CSCO) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
How much money can I give to my son and daughter-in-law without incurring a tax issue with the IRS? -Irwin For 2023, you can give your son and daughter-in-law each $17,000 without having to deal with the IRS. But even … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Want to Give Money to My Son and Daughter-in-Law. How Much Money Can I Give Away Without ‘Incurring a Tax Issue With the IRS?' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd. agreed to merge with US rival Livent Corp. in an all-stock deal that will create a $10.6 billion producer, as the sector continues consolidating amid surging demand for batteries used in electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourTreasuries Advance After CP