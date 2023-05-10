Paramount stock dips after announcing layoffs, MTV News closure

SmartAsset

How much money can I give to my son and daughter-in-law without incurring a tax issue with the IRS? -Irwin For 2023, you can give your son and daughter-in-law each $17,000 without having to deal with the IRS. But even …