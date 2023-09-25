How past government shutdowns could guide investors

As the October 1 deadline for a government shutdown looms, investors try to also wade through the Federal Reserve's recent announcement to keep rates steady. Past government shutdowns may act as a guide to investors on potential strategies for maneuvering future investment trends. Charles Schwab Senior Investment Strategist Kevin Gordon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what investors should take away from these shutdowns and how they should pay attention to central bank announcements amid investment narratives.

Gordon explains how investors should consider the energy sector during and after a shutdown, stating: "The case in point is, since the peak at the end of July, at least for the S&P 500, the only out-performer and defensive area of the market has been energy".

Gordon also commented on the current economic status and whether or not Americans could see a potential recession: "Our thesis is, for the past year and a half that the economy has been suffering from some form of a recession, it's just been rolling in nature", pointing out how the changes in housing and labor have caused "probably the most unique cycle we have ever seen..."

