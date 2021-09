Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder on building the Brother’s Bond Bourbon brand

Best Life

McKayla Maroney has been through a lot in her 25 years. The world got to know her at the 2012 London Olympics, where she won a team gold medal in gymnastics and became a meme for her "unimpressed" face after winning the individual silver in vault. But, while these seemingly happy moments were occurring, she and many other gymnasts were being abused by team doctor Larry Nassar, who is now serving a life sentence in prison. Maroney has been open about the abuse and about other hardships she's face