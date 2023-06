Alibaba stock falls after the company's CEO and Chairman Daniel Zhang plans to step down. Eli Lilly and Dice Therapeutics shares rise as Eli Lilly agrees to buy Dice Therapeutics in $2.4 billion deal. PayPal shares in the green as KKR agrees to purchase $43 billion of the company's buy now, pay later loans in Europe. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down some of the trending tickers of the day.