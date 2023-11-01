PayPal tops Q3 earnings estimates under new CEO Alex Chriss

PayPal (PYPL) reported third-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The fintech company reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 compared to an estimate of $1.23. Revenue of $7.42 billion was slightly better than the expected $7.39 billion. The company also announced that Jamie Miller will be the company's new CFO. Miller was previously CFO at EY.

Moshe Katri, Wedbush Securities Managing Director of Equity Research and IT Services & Payments, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss PayPal's margin pressures and new CEO Alex Chriss' potential plans for the

"[Chriss] has a great background on monetizing the SMB [small & medium businesses] space, so in my view, that's probably going to be one of those areas where they are going to expand on the merchant side of the business," Katri explains.

