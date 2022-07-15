New Peloton ad features fully nude Christopher Meloni

Yahoo Entertainment

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, Demi Lovato explained how they gashed their head and needed stitches just one night before appearing on the show. Lovato wore a wig to cover the injury that was sustained in a not-so-graceful moment. “I have, like, this, literally an amethyst that is about this tall,” Lovato said, holding her hand a few feet off the ground. Rober cut in, saying, “And sharp, I assume.” “Well, it’s just really heavy, and there’s pieces that are sharp,” Lovato responded. “Anyways, I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst, and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night in my face.” Lovato made a Tik Tok following the injury, showing the cut above their eye, and called the doctor to find out what to do next. “I called my doctor,” Lovato said, “and I was like, ‘Hey, I just hit my face. Do I need stitches?’ And he was like, ‘FaceTime me.’ So we FaceTimed, and I was like, ‘I have Kimmel tomorrow. What do I do?’”