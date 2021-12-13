U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Peloton airs ‘Sex and the City’ reboot parody ad, begins slow recovery from shares drop

In this article:
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the "Sex and the City" parody ad released by Peloton, a response to fans upset over a character's death, and the fitness brand's shares uptick after a drop last week.

