Peloton airs ‘Sex and the City’ reboot parody ad, begins slow recovery from shares drop

After its stock dropped as much as 10% following a fictional event on an HBO Max reboot of “Sex and the City” that killed off a main character, Peloton answered with a commercial that shows Mr. Big very much alive and enjoying the good life the exercise maker intimated probably led to his demise in the first place. Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, suffers a fatal heart attack shortly after riding a Peloton bike in the premiere episode of “And Just Like That.” After the program debuted, cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who serves on Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, said in a statement that the character’s lifestyle choices, including “cocktails, cigars and big steaks” and his family history were “likely the cause of his death” and that riding the Peloton bike “may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”