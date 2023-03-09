Peloton faces an import ban on fitness equipment tied to potential patent infringements

TheStreet.com

While convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019 in an apparent suicide, the reverberations of the financier's extensive sex trafficking ring are still reverberating across many different sectors -- on March 8, JPMorgan Chase filed a lawsuit against one of its former senior bankers for ties to Epstein that entangled the investment firm in the fallout around Epstein's conviction. Last December, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands sued the largest bank in the U.S. over keeping Epstein on as a client and "too-little too-late efforts" to tip off the federal government when the trafficking ring allegations first started to come to light. A few weeks earlier, a woman going under "Jane Doe" filed a class action lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of "financially benefitting from participating in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking by providing the requisite financial support for the continued operation of Epstein's international sex trafficking organization from 1998 through August 2013."