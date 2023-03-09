U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,918.32
    -73.69 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,254.86
    -543.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,338.35
    -237.65 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.86
    -51.62 (-2.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.57
    -1.09 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.50
    +16.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1921
    +0.0081 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1460
    -1.1260 (-0.82%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,229.47
    -1,876.49 (-8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.60
    -35.65 (-7.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Peloton faces an import ban on fitness equipment tied to potential patent infringements

Yahoo Finance

White House officials are sett to review a potential import ban levied against fitness equipment brand Peloton in relation to supposed patent infringements on devices from companies like Dish Network.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

    A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. JPMorgan declined to comment.

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Companies like Meta and Google are doing away with employee perks as they slash tens of thousands of jobs

    Lavish extras, especially at tech firms, are disappearing.

  • GM offers voluntary buyouts to US salaried workers, expects $1.5B charge

    General Motors is laying out its plan to extract $2 billion in cost savings, and it seems reductions in its labor force will be a big part of it. “This voluntary program offers eligible employees an opportunity to make a career change or retire earlier. We are offering three packages based on level and service to the company. Employees are strongly encouraged to consider the program,” a GM spokesperson said in a statement sent to Yahoo Finance. “By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market.”

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB) has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial, said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock has tumbled 62% to $119.35 on Thursday, its largest drop ever.

  • JPMorgan Sues Former Executive Jes Staley Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    The bank’s lawsuit revealed that former executive Jes Staley has been accused of sexual assault. The move allows JPMorgan to argue he should pay damages if the bank is held responsible.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • Meta, Alphabet appear safe from regulatory action in 2023 as TikTok ban gains steam: Analyst

    Though politicians' calls to ban TikTok appear to be gaining steam, Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) appear to be safe from regulatory pressure this year, Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote this week.

  • I Overcontributed to My 401(k). What Do I Do Now?

    Did you just find out that you overcontributed your 401(k) plan? If you act quickly, you can minimize the damage. But if you wait, the tax bill and inconveniences will multiply. So if you've overcontributed to your 401(k), the plan … Continue reading → The post What to Do When You Overcontribute to Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • How Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • My Company Forced Me to Retire. What Should I Do?

    Retirement isn't always planned. For most people, reaching retirement age means finishing a lifetime of hard work. They have saved up enough to rest and enjoy their days without a daily grind. That isn't always the case though. Occasionally someone … Continue reading → The post How to Handle a Forced Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JP Morgan Chase Sues a Former Senior Banker Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    While convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019 in an apparent suicide, the reverberations of the financier's extensive sex trafficking ring are still reverberating across many different sectors -- on March 8, JPMorgan Chase filed a lawsuit against one of its former senior bankers for ties to Epstein that entangled the investment firm in the fallout around Epstein's conviction. Last December, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands sued the largest bank in the U.S. over keeping Epstein on as a client and "too-little too-late efforts" to tip off the federal government when the trafficking ring allegations first started to come to light. A few weeks earlier, a woman going under "Jane Doe" filed a class action lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of "financially benefitting from participating in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking by providing the requisite financial support for the continued operation of Epstein's international sex trafficking organization from 1998 through August 2013."

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • Media giants signal ad market 'stabilized' after bruising 2022

    Here's what media executives had to say about the current state of advertising.