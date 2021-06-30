Pending home sales unexpectedly rebound in May
Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the latest housing data.
Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) traded down more than 10% Wednesday following the release of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter report. AeroVironment, a maker of small to mid-sized drones for military and commercial users, reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share, easily topping the $0.81 analyst consensus. "Our team again delivered record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 revenue, representing a fourth consecutive year of profitable topline growth," CEO Wahid Nawabi said in a statement.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.
What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 2.3% as of 12:03 p.m. EDT on Wednesday after moving 4.2% higher earlier in the day. The company didn't report any news, so it's possible that today's gain could be in response to Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) throwing in the towel on its experimental nasal COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing clinical results.
India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine is at the epicentre of a controversy again. Brazil’s health minister Marcelo Queiroga announced yesterday (June 29) the country would suspend a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The announcement comes amid a probe into allegations of irregularities in the procurement of the vaccine that are entangling president Jair Bolsonaro, though the health ministry has said in a statement that an initial analysis doesn’t show irregularities in the contract.
In late May, graphics chip-maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) surprised shareholders with an announcement that it would execute a four-for-one stock split. The stock split is finally almost here. Shares of NVIDIA have notably soared recently.
Seemingly good news from VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) quickly turned into trouble for shareholders during Tuesday's trading. Although COVID-19 vaccines from multiple pharma companies are available and now being widely administered, most are proving at least partially ineffective against newer strains of the virus. VBI Vaccines' work with VBI-2902a is promising in that the eVLP (enveloped virus-like particle) solution may readily target known as well as emerging strains.
These stocks have been solid performers over the years, and there is a great reason why they could get even better.
A lot of promising growth stocks failed to shine through the first six months of 2021. Let's go over three potential comeback stories.
CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becky joins Yahoo Finance to discuss its NYSE debut with the ticker YOU and its plans for the future, including leading in biometric innovation and increasing its presence for its preferred access services inside airports and outside at other venues.
June 23 was a big day in the mortgage market as the Supreme Court decided two issues that will weigh heavily on the future of Fannie Mae (OTC: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC). The Supreme Court ruled that the president has the authority to replace the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and it rejected a shareholder lawsuit by several hedge funds that claimed the FHFA exceeded its authority in handling the two government sponsored entities (GSE). Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders tried to argue that the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was unconstitutional, and the government had no right to institute its net profit sweep, which diverted all of Fannie and Freddie's net income to the U.S. government.
Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]
U.S. oil giant Exxon has had a great run, but that doesn't change one Fool's mind about the big switch he made during the 2020 energy downturn.
The housing market saw a brief reprieve last month thanks to lower mortgage rates and an uptick in sales listings.
The company is growing revenue and subscriber figures fast and has plans to turbocharge that growth further.
Finding companies that are still early in their growth path is a good technique to discover wealth-building investments. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) are two promising candidates that could deliver multibagger returns. Here's what you need to know before buying shares.
Based on the results of the stress tests, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) decided to increase its quarterly dividend payment by 17% to $0.21 per share. Based on its current stock price, this translates to an annual dividend yield of just over 2%.
Houston-based specialty refiner Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) announced last night that it has come to an agreement to divest its oil recycling division for $140 million. Vertex said it will sell its used motor oil collection and recycling business to Safety-Kleen, a division of environmental and industrial services company Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH). The assets included in the agreement collectively generated $4.5 million in operating income in the first quarter of 2021, and will be sold to Safety-Kleen for $140 million in cash.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are now up 240% since the start of 2020. Sales of the company's GPUs (graphics processing units) are booming for high-end video gaming and for data centers, riding a massive upgrade cycle and global shortage of chips in the wake of pandemic lockdowns last year. Yes, I'm as bullish as ever on NVIDIA's long-term potential, but the most recent stock price surge (up 30% in the last month alone) has me scratching my head.
Investors in these companies can face a lot of volatility, especially as consumer preferences or conditions in the economy change. Robotic-assisted surgery, cloud-based technology, and sports betting are examples of sectors that could provide investors with some terrific growth opportunities for several years. Globus is a medical device company that makes surgical instruments and implantable devices.
Goldman Sachs is feeling good about GE stock for several key reasons.