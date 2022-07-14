Pennsylvania workers see fastest-growing commuting costs

Reuters

(Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said it has this week purchased another 4.3 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, giving it a 19.2% stake in the oil company. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday, Berkshire said it spent about $250 million on the additional shares, and now owns 179.4 million Occidental common shares worth about $10.4 billion. The latest purchases put Berkshire closer to 20% ownership, a threshold that would let it record its proportionate share of Occidental's earnings with its own results, known as the equity method of accounting.