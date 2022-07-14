U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,751.09
    -50.69 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,334.38
    -438.41 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,123.95
    -123.63 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.34
    -36.69 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.34
    -1.96 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.40
    -32.10 (-1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    18.18
    -1.01 (-5.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0910 (+3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0092 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0240
    +1.6120 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.08
    +881.86 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.26
    +3.46 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Pennsylvania workers see fastest-growing commuting costs

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UBER
  • LYFT

Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses rising commuting costs, particularly for those in Pennsylvania cities.

Recommended Stories