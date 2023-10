TipRanks

The Q3 earnings season is in full swing, and we’ve already seen the first wave of big tech results. Investors were not thrilled; Google parent Alphabet reported a slowdown in cloud revenues, and the stock market fell sharply on sentiment that Q3 earnings may not be as pretty as predicted. But the outlook is less cloudy for the coming year. In a recent note on current and coming conditions, investment bank Morgan Stanley notes that growth is expected to jump heading into next year: “For 3Q, conse