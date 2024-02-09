Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,008.29
    +10.38 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,685.44
    -40.89 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,871.32
    +77.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.40
    +9.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    +0.99 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.50
    -8.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1850
    +0.0150 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2634
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3910
    +0.1320 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,904.89
    +1,756.30 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.35
    -9.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,897.42
    +34.14 (+0.09%)
     

PepsiCo earnings: Key takeaways from Q4 results

Brad Smith, Seana Smith and Brian Sozzi

PepsiCo (PEP) posted its fourth-quarter earnings revealing mixed results missing Wall Street expectations with $27.8 billion in revenue versus an expected $28.3 billion, but beating adjusted EPS estimates by reporting $1.78. In addition, the company has raised its annual dividend by 7%.

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi joins the Live show to discuss Pepsi's mixed results, what he learned from speaking to PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, and what it all means for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Advertisement