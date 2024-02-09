PepsiCo earnings: Key takeaways from Q4 results

PepsiCo (PEP) posted its fourth-quarter earnings revealing mixed results missing Wall Street expectations with $27.8 billion in revenue versus an expected $28.3 billion, but beating adjusted EPS estimates by reporting $1.78. In addition, the company has raised its annual dividend by 7%.

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi joins the Live show to discuss Pepsi's mixed results, what he learned from speaking to PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, and what it all means for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino