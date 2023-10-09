Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,335.66
    +27.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,604.65
    +197.07 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,484.24
    +52.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.99
    +10.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.38
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.00
    +29.80 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.30 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7970
    +0.0130 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4470
    -0.8270 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,588.61
    -354.59 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    580.71
    -11.11 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.21
    -2.37 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.73 (-0.26%)
     

PepsiCo earnings, SBF trial resumes, Yahoo Finance EV Week: What to Watch

Nicholas Jacobino and Josh Lipton

PepsiCo (PEP) will release its third quarter earnings report Tuesday before the opening bell. The stock is down 11% year-to-date. Analysts are expecting the food company to report adjusted earnings of $2.16 per shares on nearly $23.4 billion in revenue.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's trial will resume, with his former girlfriend set to be a key witness for the prosecution, testifying against him tomorrow.

Be sure to watch Yahoo Finance's week long special EVs: The Road Ahead airing Oct. 9 - Oct. 13.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

