PepsiCo posts earnings beat, double-digit revenue growth

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for PepsiCo.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: Let's move on because we got a lot to fit in still. Let's talk about Pepsi, another company that has been raising prices as it copes with higher costs as well. Full year organic revenue at this company, it says, is going to be 8%. That's better than its prior forecast of 6%. Those shares are down, but not down by much. It's not even a half of 1%. And the company said its revenue was $16.2 billion better than estimated. Earnings per share also better than estimated, Sozz.

BRIAN SOZZI: Julie, I didn't like this quarter. I have a full piece on PepsiCo right now on the Yahoo Finance platform. I did not like that margins were under pressure in the Frito-Lay business. Didn't like that margins were under pressure in the Quaker foods business. Didn't like that the company cut its full year profit guidance by about $0.04 compared to the outlook they shared three months ago. I was able to hop on the earnings call for PepsiCo this morning.

The company CFO, Hugh Johnston, friend of the show, said they are seeing low teens type of inflation increases for this year. They did see that. Now they're looking for even increases above that level. So my brain immediately thinks, is PepsiCo seeing 20% inflation in some categories this year? And analysts really pushing PepsiCo on if they're going to increase prices even further and how will consumers respond to that. That was a very interesting earnings call. More on this later on.

JULIE HYMAN: Although, of all the companies that we've talked about thus far, these shares are down the least. So it looks like investors are not too worried about what they're having to say, at least, not yet.