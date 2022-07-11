PepsiCo set to release earnings ahead of Tuesday's stock market opening
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- PEP
Pepsi will report its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning.
Pepsi will report its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning.
In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]
Marijuana stocks are in retreat yet again today. Specifically, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were both down by approximately 6.8%, while Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock had fallen 5.5% as of 10:36 a.m. ET Monday morning. Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial growers are likely dipping again today due to concerns about this week's spate of upcoming corporate earnings.
Most of the potential job losses are among employees in nonmanufacturing and duplicate functions, Bloomberg reported.
History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.
The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yields,
Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...
Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m
Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. soar.
Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. shot up 16.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle maker said and Amazon.com Inc. delivery service partner placed an order for up to 600 cargo vans over the next 18 months. As part of the binding agreement signed by DelPack Logistics LLC, the first 300 of the EV cargo vans can be delivered by Nov. 30. "This agreement is a milestone for Mullen Automotive," said Mullen Chief Executive David Michery. "DelPack is a leader in last mile package deliv
While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.
Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.
Dividend stocks are a great way to navigate volatile markets. History has shown that companies with solid balance sheets, diverse revenue streams, and a rich tradition of increasing annual distributions to shareholders tend to be the best vehicles when it comes to staving off the negative effects of economic downturns. With this insight in mind, my top two dividend stocks to buy right now are Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE: TAK).
We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.
With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.
As we kick off the week, equities are starting off the day by moving lower, but our shares of EV charging company ChargePoint are falling more to the downside than the overall market. Knowing this, as we've seen in recent weeks with CHPT shares and should continue to expect, are wider swings relative to the S&P 500. The other item hitting all EV charging station stocks this morning, including EVgo , Volta Inc. , and Blink Charging , is a report from DA Davidson that discusses how a number of those companies are undercapitalized.
Last month, the research firm IDC lowered its forecast for smartphone shipments, predicting a decline of 3.5% this year from 2021.
(Reuters) -Canada's Suncor Energy faces a long slog to fix its poor safety record and regain investor confidence, analysts said on Monday, after Chief Executive Mark Little resigned following another worker fatality at a company site. Little stepped down as head of Canada's third-largest oil producer on Friday, a day after a worker was killed at Suncor's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta. It was the fifth fatality at a Suncor site since 2019, when Little became CEO, and the thirteenth since 2014, by far the worst safety record among Canadian oil producers.
In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Citadel’s Wellington Fund. If you want to see more top holdings of the fund, check out Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 5 Stock Picks. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is one of the largest Wall Street hedge funds, […]
NIO Inc. said Monday that it has formed an independent committee to review allegations that the China-based electric vehicle maker is using an affiliate battery maker to boost financial results.