PepsiCo stock dips on mixed Q4 earnings

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) are declining on Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. PepsiCo posted revenue of $27.8 billion, falling short of analyst estimates of $28.3 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations, delivering adjusted EPS of $1.78 against forecasts of $1.72.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

