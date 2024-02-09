PepsiCo stock dips on mixed Q4 earnings

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) are declining on Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. PepsiCo posted revenue of $27.8 billion, falling short of analyst estimates of $28.3 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations, delivering adjusted EPS of $1.78 against forecasts of $1.72.

