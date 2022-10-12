PepsiCo stock rises on earnings beat boosted by consumer retail sales
Pepsi's impressive earnings beat has kept shares moving higher throughout the trading session on Wednesday.
Pepsi's impressive earnings beat has kept shares moving higher throughout the trading session on Wednesday.
The Boston star plans to highlight a new 7uice collection with free giveaways and a live DJ.
Online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a hit with kid gamers, but with Wall Street -- not so much. Roblox stock was shocked yesterday when Barclays bank initiated coverage with an underweight rating (i.e., sell), sending the shares down more than 6% at one point. Today, Roblox's ride higher continued, and as of 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the shares were up 5.7%.
Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) made gains in early trading this morning, likely as investors processed the news that another EV maker -- Lucid Group -- said that it would meet its vehicle production goal for the year. Investors are worried that rising inflation means the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates. As a result, Nio's shares were down by 1.9% as of 10:59 a.m. ET.
Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an AI-powered lending platform, were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be looking at the company's recent share price declines and thinking that now is a good buying opportunity. Shares of Upstart have crashed over the past six months, falling 73% as investors have been worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes as it tries to tamp down inflation.
Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “
PPG Industries' (PPG) Q3 sales hurt by the further weakening of demand in Europe and lower-than-expected demand recovery in China.
This beaten-down pot stock has a real shot at delivering 2,000% plus returns by the end of the decade.
Analysts at Cowen Group and Morgan Stanley see significant upside for investors that own these Warren Buffett stocks.
Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$3.3m worth of Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK...
When it comes to Boeing (NYSE: BA), Credit Suisse sees the glass as half empty, and has initiated coverage of the aerospace giant with the bank's equivalent of a sell rating. Investors are taking note, sending shares of Boeing down as much as 3% in Wednesday trading. Boeing has endured a difficult stretch, dealing first with issues with its 737 MAX and more recently with the effects of the pandemic.
Tesla (TSLA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday on hot inflation data. Minutes from Federal Reserve's policy meeting are due out today.
Alcoa (AA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Let's take a look at three top e-commerce stocks that look like attractive opportunities right now. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) is a web development platform that enables users to create websites and provides customers with over 1,000 tools to optimize them. While it never seemed to reach quite the level of notoriety as competitor Shopify, Wix is another e-commerce stock that has given investors great returns over the last few years.
After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive
Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Southern Co. (SO) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]
As of 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of cloud computing companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are down 2.6% and 5.5%, respectively. Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is sinking as well -- down 4.9%. In comments on the U.S. economy yesterday, JPM CEO Jamie Dimon predicted that a recession could arrive within the next "six to nine months."
Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) third-quarter 2022 results are expected to reflect gains from the robust technology portfolio amid the pandemic woes.