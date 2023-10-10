Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.50
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,854.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,203.50
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    -0.35 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.80
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.67
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0630
    +0.5460 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,571.25
    +64.78 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    580.70
    -11.12 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.64
    +122.43 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,746.53
    +751.86 (+2.43%)
     

PepsiCo tops estimates, yields fall amid Israel-Hamas conflict: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

PepsiCo (PEP) reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. The company also raised its full-year outlook. Treasury yields are falling as investors move to bonds as they search for safety amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Yahoo Finance trending tickets today include: Palantir (PLTR), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Top guests today include:
9:15 a.m. ET - Hugh Johnston, PepsiCo CFO
9:35 a.m. ET - Nik Modi, RBC Capital Markets, Managing Director
10 a.m. ET - Liz Young, SoFi Head of Investment Strategy
10:15 a.m. ET - Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director
10:40 a.m. ET - Geoff Cook, Noom CEO
11:00 a.m. ET - Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley (D) New York

Advertisement