Stocks moved sharply lower on Monday morning, as investors woke up to a new week with ongoing concerns about some key issues driving the global economy and the financial markets. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had dropped 69 points to 4,364, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had declined 307 points to 14,735. Two of the main issues that investors seem to be in a near-panic about are the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) real estate development company in China, and the status of the U.S. debt ceiling.