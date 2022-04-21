Pet product sales decline amid soaring inflation
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the sales decline in pet products amid inflation.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.
Novavax signaled a positive outlook for its vaccine pipeline Wednesday with announcements at the World Vaccine Congress and an update on its COVID-19 vaccine.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it will let merchants sell products they list with the e-commerce giant directly from their own websites, as part of a move to blunt the momentum of fast-growing competitor Shopify Inc.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesU
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for AT&T.
Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.
"I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.
Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.
When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.
Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) is a bit of an oddball in biotech. It's developing medicines for breast cancer and treatment-resistant prostate cancer, but it's also trialing a therapy for severe COVID-19, not to mention making a globally distributed reproductive health product. With a gain like that, could Veru be a diamond in the rough?
Last year, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) delivered an earnings gusher in the first quarter by taking advantage of opportunities that arose when winter storms hit Texas. Because of that, the natural-gas pipeline giant went up against a tough comparable quarter this year. Kinder Morgan generated $1.455 billion of distributable cash flow during the first quarter, down 38% year over year.
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) had a hump day to forget. The specialty-tech company saw its share price decline by slightly over 10%, following a price-target cut from an otherwise bullish analyst tracking the stock. Wednesday morning, Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron reduced said Twilio price target substantially, to $380 per share from the previous (and much higher) level of $550.
The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere
We all know how the markets started this year by falling into correction territory. Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks were no exception, although there was no clear trend in the segment. Major EVs have fallen between 5% and 50% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 6% drop. Inflation is a key to understanding that performance. EVs will require new factory processes in their manufacture, and new sets of raw materials – and those raw materials don’t come cheap. A combination of increasing demand, pro
Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.
Investing in this generic drugmaker would be a gamble, but there are reasons why it might be worth a look.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. pulled back 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the gold and copper miner reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while trimming its outlook for quarterly copper sales. Net income more than doubled to $1.53 billion, or $1.04 a share, from $718 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Revenue grew 36.1% to $6.60 bil
Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.