Petco stock jumps on earnings beat, strong guidance
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Petco shares as the company beats fourth quarter earnings estimates.
The pet retailer boosted its fiscal year 2022 guidance and beat Wall Street estimates for its latest quarterly earnings.
For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.
What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon
In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]
The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.
The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.
Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.
Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi
Voyager Therapeutics Inc.'s stock gained 16.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the gene therapy company said it inked a deal with Novartis [n: nvs] worth up to $1.7 billion. Novartis will pay $54 million upfront to license Voyager's novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids for use with the gene therapies it's developing. There are several additional milestones included in the deal that would bring the total value up to $1.7 billion. Voyager's stock is down 28.5% over the past year, while
With the exponential growth in electric vehicles (EVs), the need for EV charging infrastructure cannot be overemphasized. EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), seem to be in the right place at the right time. The company is growing aggressively, and it also has a long growth runway.
Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day. What happened to cruise lines today The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.
(Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Sp
While results like this can be a hard pill to swallow, investors should be cautious not to let stock performance alone dictate whether or not they should sell. With that approach in mind, here's why I'm still holding onto my Wix stock.
Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.
These two businesses are growing fast, and holding them for the long term allows the power of compounding to work its magic.
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.
Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.