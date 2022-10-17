Pfizer CEO on the company’s future: ‘We are investing in science’
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit to discuss the pharmaceutical giant's future and how it will continue to develop as current patents begin to expire.
While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million.
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.
Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se
Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]
IBM (IBM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.
Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.
Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized. Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was leading the charge, with electric vehicle (EV) growth stocks like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rising as much as 6% and 8.7%, respectively. EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was an even bigger gainer. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Rivian was still higher by 5.9%, Lucid by 6.8%, and Canoo by 18%.
The electric vehicle revolution should continue to propel select lithium stocks higher over the long term.
In this video, I will talk about the current state of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), which is currently trading at its 52-week low. While the company is still a powerhouse, even it can get hit by the current macroeconomic environment.
The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.
Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.
Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.
Stocks jumped out to a strong start to the new week as investors took some solace from measures taken internationally to calm bond markets in Europe and elsewhere. As of 10 a.m. ET Monday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was leading the way higher, climbing by more than 3%. Adding to the already considerable volatility that investors have become accustomed to lately, third-quarter earnings season is ramping up, and some much-watched companies are on tap to reveal their latest financial results this week.
The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.
U.S. stocks soared Monday as investors assembled for a big week of corporate earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation has veteran fund manager Mark Mobius warning that interest rates will soar to 9%.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Kick Off the Week With Rally After Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country“If inflation is 8%, the playbook says you’ve got to raise rates higher than inflation, which mea