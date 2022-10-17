U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.70
    +97.63 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,225.45
    +590.62 (+1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,677.58
    +356.19 (+3.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.32
    +46.92 (+2.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.70
    +6.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    +0.49 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    +0.0115 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0172 (+1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9410
    +0.2210 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,518.20
    +311.15 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.23
    +7.77 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Pfizer CEO on the company’s future: ‘We are investing in science’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit to discuss the pharmaceutical giant's future and how it will continue to develop as current patents begin to expire.

