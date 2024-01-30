Pfizer CEO doubles down on 2024 guidance, talks Seagen buy

Pfizer (PFE) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday morning that beat. Wall Street expectations. The pharmaceutical giant took a smaller-than-expected hit from its declining Covid business and reaffirmed its full year guidance for 2024, which was originally outlined in December of 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance, CEO Albert Bourla sits down with Anchor Julie Hyman to discuss all things Pfizer from its recent quarterly earnings, its acquisition of Seagen, and what lies ahead for the company and his optimism for the future.

When asked about why he thinks Wall Street is so down on the company, Bourla explains that the company did miss on some expectations and that now investors are "waiting to see how we're going to execute going forward."

When it comes to his decision to invest his pension into the company, Bourla says, "First of all, it is a signal that I have high confidence and I put my money where my mouth is. So I'm all in. So it was a significant investment for my financial situation and I put it all in Pfizer because I believe it is one of the best investments anyone can do right now."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino