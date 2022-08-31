U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.76
    -6.83 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    -2.61 (-2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.60
    -14.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    17.85
    -0.43 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0051
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1610
    -0.0045 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9570
    +0.2080 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,226.36
    +306.82 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.76
    -5.94 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Pfizer, Moderna booster shots are set to receive FDA authorization

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID booster shots for the Omicron BA.5 variant are set to receive FDA approval as the United States agrees to purchase more of the updated vaccines.

