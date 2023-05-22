U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.63
    +0.65 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.58
    -140.05 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.78
    +62.88 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.38
    +21.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.81
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.70
    -7.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.27 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7190
    +0.0270 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2436
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5640
    +0.6860 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,896.00
    +117.55 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    594.92
    +4.87 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.99
    +14.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,086.82
    +278.47 (+0.90%)
     

Pfizer stock rises on positive results from weight loss drug study

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo details a rise in Pfizer stock after the company announced positive results from the study of a new weight loss drug.