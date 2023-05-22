Pfizer stock rises on positive results from weight loss drug study

TipRanks

Investors are constantly looking for ways to generate big returns, after all that is the whole point of investing. Achieving that goal is easier said than done, however. As with anything, if it were really simple, investors would only have success stories to tell. That said, there are ways to gain an edge in the market, and one common route is to keep track of insiders’ actions. Insiders are corporate officers responsible for their respective companies’ performance and have access to information