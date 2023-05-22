Pfizer stock rises on positive results from weight loss drug study
Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo details a rise in Pfizer stock after the company announced positive results from the study of a new weight loss drug.
Pfizer's experimental diabetes treatment helped patients lose weight similar to Ozempic, but in less time.
Match Group and Pfizer led mostly beaten down S&P 500 stocks rebounding Monday, but Tesla also rallied. Nike and Micron were key losers.
An oral drug from Pfizer led to faster weight loss than weekly injections of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic. Pfizer stock jumped.
WSJ’s Daniela Hernandez explains how they work, their side effects, and concerns over unintended consequences. A drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat people with Type 2 diabetes has ignited a craze among social-media influencers, the rich and famous and everyday people alike. Ozempic, made by Novo Nordisk A/S, has gained popularity for its off-label use, helping users drop excess pounds within a matter of months.
