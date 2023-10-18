PG, Tesla, and Netflix report earnings, President Biden in Israel: Yahoo Finance Live

It's another huge day on Wall Street today where investors will hear from big names including Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) after the bell.

This morning, consumer staple Procter & Gamble (PG) reported better-than-expected earnings, despite a decline in sales volume for the sixth-straight quarter. Morgan Stanley (MS) also reported. In the Middle East, President Biden is in Israel today. The visit comes as tensions continue to rise following a blast at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds. Oil (CL=F) is jumping today following the most recent escalation. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include: NVIDIA (NVDA), United Airlines (UAL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).



Top guests today include:

9 a.m. ET - Keith Lerner Co-Chief Investment Officer & Chief Market Strategist 9:35 a.m. ET - Scott Sperling, Thomas H Lee Partners Co-CEO

10 a.m. ET - Lawrence Yun, National Association of REALTORS Chief Economist

10:15 a.m. ET - Jon R. Moeller, P&G CEO

10:30 a.m. ET - Adrienne Yih, Barclays consumer Discretionary Senior Analyst

11:20 a.m. ET - Lupine Skelly, Deloitte Head of Retail Research

11:40 a.m. ET - Peter Grom, UBS U.S. Household and Personal Care Analyst