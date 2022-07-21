Philadelphia 76ers announce $1.3B plan to build a new arena
Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down the Philadelphia 76ers' plans for a new arena and what they may mean for their home city.
NBA All-Star and TNT commentator Charles Barkley just expressed his love for the LGBTQ+ community at the 2022 American Century Championship golf tournament.
After accepting the 2022 ESPYS award for Best Comeback Athlete, NBA player Klay Thompson explained how much of an impact Kobe Bryant had on his life.
The Warriors paid a record $170 million in luxury tax last season, and could have to pay up to $200 million next season.
Stephen Curry brought the jokes to the ESPYs on Wednesday night.
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson gave his prized possession, a photo autographed by the late Kobe Bryant, to a young fan diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. Joseph Tagaban, a 15-year-old from Petersburg, Alaska, was filmed meeting his idol through Make-A-Wish earlier this month. During ESPN's latest “My Wish” episode, which was released on Wednesday, the two can be seen spending a day together shooting hoops, driving around in Thompson’s convertible and getting ice cream.
HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto and Nuggets writer Mike Singer share updates on Nikola Jokic’s extension and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
One NBA reporter says that Russell Westbrook thinks he's more valuable than he is and that it may have led to his split with his agent.
Free agent star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $68 million deal with a player option, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Andrew Wiggins wouldn't have been able to play with the Warriors for much of the season had he not gotten vaccinated last fall.
Dennis Schroder replied to a social media post by LeBron James and implied he may want to return to the Lakers.
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden are getting some work in with new teammate PJ Tucker.
The Miami Heat is on track to bring back most of last season’s roster that finished just one win short of reaching the NBA Finals.
Shares of Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery all closed higher and continued to gain in after-hours trading when Netflix, the dominant streamer, lost fewer subscribers in the June quarter than it said it would. Netflix clearly led media shares as its battered stock surged nearly 6% during the session and gained more than 7% after […]
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: VEDU) subsidiary entered an agreement to acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (Griggs China). Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering U.S. K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy the USA at four locations in China. The company also recently entered into a definitive capital increase and share expansion agreement with Grig
The European Central Bank announced a half-percent rate increase and a new flexible bond-buying program. The seemingly contradictory announcements "make no sense," says one strategist.
There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.
Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward sat down with Hip Hop & Enterprise to dish on her journey going from a housekeeper to founder of The Crayon Case.
New data from Qatalaq and GitLab reveals remote workers spend time every day doing menial tasks to convince their managers and colleagues they’re really working. A lot of time.
Eoin Tonge of M&S will succeed John Bason, who will chair a new advisory board after more than 20 years as finance director.