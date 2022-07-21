Philadelphia 76ers announce $1.3B plan to build a new arena

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.95
    +39.05 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,036.90
    +162.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,059.61
    +161.96 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.69
    +8.74 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    -3.30 (-3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.50
    +17.30 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    +0.0054 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.1260 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3620
    -0.8780 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,156.60
    -271.40 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.25
    +19.29 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

