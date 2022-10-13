U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,639.33
    +62.30 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,757.96
    +547.11 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,577.81
    +160.71 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.33
    +26.56 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.76
    +1.49 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    -5.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.06 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    +0.0077 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0370 (+0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0256 (+2.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0840
    +0.2230 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,912.36
    -214.15 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.00
    -5.54 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falls more than 4%, chip sector remains mixed

The Philly Semiconductor Index is down as chip stocks react to the fallout of government export controls.

Recommended Stories