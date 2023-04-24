Philips stock rises on Q1 earnings beat
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down the rise in stock for Philips following first-quarter earnings.
AT&T used to be the S&P 500 stock that generated so much cash it couldn't pay out dividends fast enough. But it has now been dethroned.
Tesla's price cuts are about sacrificing short-term profits in the hope of attracting more buyers away from traditional carmakers such as Ford.
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, CVR Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs and Delek US have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.
SNAP's first-quarter 2023 results are likely to reflect steady usage of the Snapchat platform amid slowing advertising revenues.
The retailer has been warning since January that it was contemplating filing for bankruptcy if it wasn’t able to turn its business around quickly.
Coca-Cola reports adjusted earnings that beat analysts' estimates, First Republic is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after markets close Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond sinks after the retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and Getty Images receives a buyout proposal.
"You simply don't have recessions when the employment backdrop is that strong and the consumer remains healthy," Carson Group's Ryan Detrick said.
The electric-vehicle maker filed its 10-Q form, giving investors another chance to scrutinize its performance.
General Electric Co., once America's most valuable company, will probably report a first-quarter profit for the first time in three years as a boom in air travel demand boosts aviation revenue and restructuring begins to bear fruit.
A global excess supply of solar-panels is likely to undermine First Solar's rally, according to analysts at Citi.
Fox Corp.'s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges is eye-popping, but the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower. On Tuesday, Fox settled with Dominion over charges that Fox News baselessly accused the company of rigging its voting machines against former President Donald Trump in 2020. Fox had about $4 billion of cash on hand as of December 2022, and MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman expects the company to pay the settlement during the current quarter.
The Dow Jones fell Monday ahead of a key week of earnings that include Alphabet and Amazon. Super Micro plunged on a revenue warning.
U.S. stock futures fell Monday as the earnings calendar is locked and loaded with heavyweights reporting in every sector.
Corporate insiders raced to buy shares of their own companies after last month’s banking crisis, signaling a vote of confidence in this year’s market rebound. Financial firms represented a significant percentage of the buying activity last month as executives bet their stocks would recover after the rapid collapses of three U.S. banks set off a panic that threatened to destabilize the global financial system. Walt Bettinger, Charles Schwab chief executive officer, for example, bought about $3 million of the brokerage’s stock in mid-March when shares sank amid concerns of deposit flight, and he said the company was on solid footing.
Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy filing comes after months spent searching for additional liquidity amid shrinking inventory levels and declining revenues.
