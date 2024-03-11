Pinduoduo stock jumps on Jefferies upgrade

Shares of Pinduoduo (PDD), the parent company of the e-commerce platform Temu, are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock to a Buy rating. The investment bank has raised its price target on Pinduoduo from $117 to $157, reflecting a bullish outlook for the company.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith